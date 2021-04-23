Northern Trust Corp Has $1.12 Million Position in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,918 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of Flexsteel Industries worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 4,265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $54,958.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,251.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.65 per share, with a total value of $50,052.45. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FLXS opened at $36.25 on Friday. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $41.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.23.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $119.11 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Flexsteel Industries Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It offers upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables, buffets and storage, and ottomans; and bedroom furniture, including benches, beds, dressers and armoires, and nightstands.

