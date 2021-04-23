Northern Trust Corp Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 44.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 373,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,303 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 1,775.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 492,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 466,400 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,383,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after acquiring an additional 596,936 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

ENIC stock opened at $3.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79. Enel Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $829.32 million for the quarter. Enel Chile had a positive return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 4.61%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.