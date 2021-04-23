Northern Trust Corp Has $1.18 Million Stake in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.79% of Gritstone Oncology worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 7,072 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gritstone Oncology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $9.31 on Friday. Gritstone Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.08). Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,962.52% and a negative return on equity of 101.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gritstone Oncology, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gritstone Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gritstone Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.