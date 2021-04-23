Northern Trust Corp Increases Stock Holdings in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,967 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.09% of LexinFintech worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in LexinFintech by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.52.

NASDAQ LX opened at $9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.67.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

