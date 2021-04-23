Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.32% of Altimmune worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altimmune by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Altimmune by 5,686.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Altimmune by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altimmune news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALT. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of ALT stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $471.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 659.33% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

