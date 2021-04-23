Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,109 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of 360 DigiTech worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $25.71 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.85.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

