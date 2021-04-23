Northern Trust Corp Purchases 62,289 Shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,289 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.71% of Strongbridge Biopharma worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,189,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 620,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 52,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 155,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 70,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,111,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,131,000 after purchasing an additional 201,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBBP opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.85% and a negative net margin of 149.79%. On average, analysts predict that Strongbridge Biopharma plc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBBP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Strongbridge Biopharma Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis.

