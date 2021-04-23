Northern Trust Corp Sells 28,051 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Concrete Pumping worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBCP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 847,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the third quarter worth $152,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $7.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.06. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $423.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

