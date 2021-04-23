Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,391 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.79% of Bank7 worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bank7 by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th.

BSVN opened at $17.07 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.37.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

