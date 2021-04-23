Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Northland Power in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Northland Power alerts:

NPI has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$52.30.

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$43.73 on Friday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of C$28.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$51.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$516.00 million.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.65%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.