Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$48.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NPI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$56.00 price target on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$52.20.

NPI stock opened at C$43.73 on Friday. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$28.58 and a 1 year high of C$51.45. The firm has a market cap of C$8.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.34 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The solar energy provider reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$492.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$516.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Northland Power will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

