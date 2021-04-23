Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,525 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,732,000 after acquiring an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,734,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,648,000 after acquiring an additional 335,837 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,618,000 after acquiring an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,640,000 after acquiring an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,804,000 after acquiring an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.23. The stock had a trading volume of 48,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $107.08 and a 12 month high of $153.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

