Northstar Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Northstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

CMCSA traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395,932. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 31.95%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

