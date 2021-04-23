Northstar Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,845 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 202.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,239 shares of company stock valued at $36,531,619. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $235.07. 199,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.62 and a 200-day moving average of $232.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $151.30 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

