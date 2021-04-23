Northstar Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,061,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after purchasing an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,661,000 after purchasing an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,440,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after purchasing an additional 166,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.70. 19,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,618. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.77. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $172.15 and a 1 year high of $277.00.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

