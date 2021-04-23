Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after acquiring an additional 234,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after acquiring an additional 49,943 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after acquiring an additional 88,466 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $179,575,000. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.17, for a total transaction of $1,150,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,775.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $231,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock worth $26,647,723. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $318.64. 4,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 562,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $648.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.76 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

