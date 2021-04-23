Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,223 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.71. The stock had a trading volume of 329,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,996,337. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

