Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $2.12 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NovoCure stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.53. 5,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,267. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $218.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,076.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.49 million. NovoCure had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,191,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $1,193,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,518,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,529 shares of company stock valued at $41,906,260 in the last 90 days. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVCR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Northland Securities increased their target price on NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut NovoCure from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.89.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

