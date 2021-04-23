Northstar Asset Management LLC Has $8.38 Million Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

ZTS stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.25. 8,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.50 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock worth $2,635,714. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

