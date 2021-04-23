Northstar Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after buying an additional 25,910 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,215 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 94,453 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 26,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, FIX lowered shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.17.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $262,916,487. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.68. 153,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,164,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $142.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

