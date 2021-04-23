Northstar Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.92. 92,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,097,455. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.20. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $251.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of -451.51 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,510 shares of company stock valued at $69,494,639. Corporate insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.26.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

