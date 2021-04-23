Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Northstar Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 169,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,664. The firm has a market cap of $155.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $217.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.