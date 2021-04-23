Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 3,223 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,223 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $5,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,887. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

