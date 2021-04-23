Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $499.11. 67,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,985. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $271.91 and a fifty-two week high of $498.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $478.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $428.53.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

