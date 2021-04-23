Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG)

Northstar Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 2,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,024. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $37.09.

