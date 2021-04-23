Northstar Asset Management LLC Sells 7,218 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Northstar Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF makes up 2.4% of Northstar Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northstar Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 101.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,187. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.50 and a fifty-two week high of $112.02.

