NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

NorthWestern has decreased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years.

NWE stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $47.43 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $211,295.00. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,179 shares of company stock worth $1,024,772 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

