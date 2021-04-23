nOS (NOS) Price Tops $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.03 or 0.00266915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003961 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00025663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.10 or 0.00646575 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,518.93 or 0.99861211 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $518.72 or 0.01025352 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Coin Trading

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

