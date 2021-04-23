Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVAX. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Novavax by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 940,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,888,000 after acquiring an additional 212,417 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 346,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,584,000 after buying an additional 154,858 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,774,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 88,055 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.69.

In related news, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $877,770.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,483.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,626 shares of company stock worth $15,604,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $207.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of -39.71 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Further Reading: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.