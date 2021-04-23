NuCypher (NU) Price Down 29.9% Over Last Week

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One NuCypher coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000811 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NuCypher has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $166.09 million and $25.11 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NuCypher alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.84 or 0.00067447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00018939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00055380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00092619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.72 or 0.00671035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,935.83 or 0.07843545 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,151,172,677 coins and its circulating supply is 408,250,000 coins. The official message board for NuCypher is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuCypher should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuCypher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuCypher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuCypher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.