Nuggets (NUG) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $591.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00063363 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.30 or 0.00272100 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004024 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00025568 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.79 or 0.00652795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,646.34 or 0.99647338 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.39 or 0.01035689 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets Coin Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

