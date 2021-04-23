Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s share price traded down 5.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.69 and last traded at $31.69. 536 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 490,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.44.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Get Nurix Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.04.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.18). Research analysts anticipate that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $204,600.00. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total value of $32,640.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,430 shares of company stock valued at $623,987 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 193.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Nurix Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nurix Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.