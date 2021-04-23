NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Cap of $1.12 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. NuShares has a market cap of $1.12 million and $116.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded down 45.1% against the dollar. One NuShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00025185 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About NuShares

NuShares is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 5,856,959,171 coins and its circulating supply is 5,506,677,053 coins. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares . NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuShares are units held by individuals who wish to help support and maintain the Nu network. Owning NuShares is not required to use NuBits. Instead, NuShares are intended to be a source of network equity for developers, entrepreneurs, and speculators. NuShareholders can receive network revenues in the form of Peercoin dividends paid out by a custodian. NuShareholders can cast votes for actions that positively affect the Nu network. These actions help adjust the supply and demand for NuBits so that they will always remain at a long-term $1.00 US value. “

Buying and Selling NuShares

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.