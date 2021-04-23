Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 20,328 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of RUTH opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.39 million, a P/E ratio of -66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

