Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 5,473 Shares of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,328 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Peoples Bancorp worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,424,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,578,000 after buying an additional 37,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,058,000 after buying an additional 367,163 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 178,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 59,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $660.15 million, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.86. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.78%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PEBO shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

