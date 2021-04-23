Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,245 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,732 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.41% of American Superconductor worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Superconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new stake in American Superconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMSC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Superconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

AMSC stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $458.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.26. American Superconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 25.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

