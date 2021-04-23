Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of The York Water worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YORW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The York Water by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,942,000 after buying an additional 57,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The York Water by 160.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,585,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in The York Water by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 193,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in The York Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The York Water by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,445,000 after buying an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The York Water stock opened at $51.40 on Friday. The York Water Company has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $52.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $671.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 0.14.

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The York Water had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $13.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The York Water Company will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.1874 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The York Water’s payout ratio is 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates two wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

