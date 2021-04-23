Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.63 Million Holdings in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325,025 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.72% of TherapeuticsMD worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

TXMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.11.

TXMD opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.19. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

