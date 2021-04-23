Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.64 Million Stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 635,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Kadmon worth $2,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kadmon by 50.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 21,367 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kadmon in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Kadmon by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 214,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

KDMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of KDMN opened at $3.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $675.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.68. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $5.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Kadmon Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

