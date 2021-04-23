Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,020 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Passage Bio worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,213,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after buying an additional 700,431 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,495,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 265,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 94,395 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 46,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 31,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

PASG opened at $17.66 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). Analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other Passage Bio news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

