Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 48,465 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,465 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNC opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $9.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a negative net margin of 232.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

