Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 5,072 Shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weibo were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Weibo in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weibo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,505,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,693,000 after purchasing an additional 148,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Weibo by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $49.74 on Friday. Weibo Co. has a 1 year low of $28.93 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $513.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.41 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA raised their target price on Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. China Renaissance Securities reduced their price target on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Weibo from $50.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

