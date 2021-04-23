NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Trading Down 4.1%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) shares dropped 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. Approximately 17 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.

About NWS (OTCMKTS:NWSZF)

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

