nYFI (N0031) 24 Hour Volume Tops $30,190.00

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 23rd. During the last seven days, nYFI has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. nYFI has a market cap of $309,124.41 and $30,190.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000231 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nYFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00019135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.92 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00053377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.82 or 0.00664758 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,881.34 or 0.07752290 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI (N0031) is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org . The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nYFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nYFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nYFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.