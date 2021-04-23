Nyzo Price Reaches $1.22 on Exchanges (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Nyzo has a market cap of $14.52 million and approximately $931,943.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00002445 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 71.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nyzo is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

