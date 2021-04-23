O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) to report $23.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.40 million and the highest is $23.50 million. O2Micro International reported sales of $15.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full year sales of $98.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $98.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $106.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for O2Micro International.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. O2Micro International had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million.

NASDAQ OIIM opened at $7.21 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $196.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIIM. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

