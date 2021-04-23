O2Micro International (OIIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.40 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. On average, analysts expect O2Micro International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

NASDAQ:OIIM opened at $7.21 on Friday. O2Micro International has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a market cap of $196.39 million, a PE ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.61.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.