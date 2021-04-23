OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Given New C$3.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.93% from the company’s current price.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.65 to C$2.85 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of OceanaGold in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OceanaGold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.68.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OceanaGold stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$2.24. The company had a trading volume of 797,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,338. The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.07. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of C$1.58 and a 1 year high of C$4.01.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.