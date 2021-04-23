OctoFi (OCTO) Hits Market Cap of $50.98 Million

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Over the last week, OctoFi has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $63.93 or 0.00125050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $50.98 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00067869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00019509 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.63 or 0.00674121 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00052831 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,225.56 or 0.08265618 BTC.

About OctoFi

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,505 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

