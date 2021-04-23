Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is Deltec Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,096,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 72,232 shares during the quarter. Ocular Therapeutix comprises 5.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $34,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 52.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OCUL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 7,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,537. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 780.19% and a negative return on equity of 14,065.71%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 million. Analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OCUL shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

